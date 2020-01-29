Sarfaraz seeks redemption in PSL 2020

Karachi

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has aimed to make his comeback in the national team by performing well in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which is to begin next month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had removed the 32-year-old from his role as the Test and ODI captain in October last year and also dropped him from the squad for the limited overs series against Australia.

However, Sarfaraz has assured that he would do his best to give a strong performance in the PSL 2020 to make his return to the national squad.

“Whenever a player is dropped from the team, he intends to perform well in domestic tournaments. I will also try my best to do well in PSL and make a comeback to the national team,” he said.

“I will try to bat at the top order, and according to the team’s requirement.” Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to win the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017, hoped that his PSL side Quetta Gladiators will successfully defend its title in this year’s edition.

“We have a good side and I can assure you that we’ll keep our tradition of doing well in the PSL.”

He also hailed the league for providing new talent to cricket and paving the way for the return of international cricket to the country.—Agencies