Sarfaraz handed 4-match ban; PCB disappointed with ICC

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday for breaching its Anti-Racism Code last week during a One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa. He will also have to undergo an education programme to understand the issue.

Ahmed was heard on camera making racist remarks directed at South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo who, along with Hendrick van der Dussen, had guided Proteas to a series-levelling win against the green shirts in the second ODI on Jan 22.

As Phehlukwayo got lucky despite playing a risky shot, a stump mic picked up Ahmed as saying: ‘Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?’ (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?)

Following backlash, the skipper apologised to the South African team, and personally expressed regret over the incident to Phehlukwayo, who accepted his apology.

Shoaib Malik will be leading the team against Proteas in the fourth of five One-Day Internationals in South Africa today. Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan.

Ahmed will be missing the rest of the ODI series against Proteas, as well as the first two Twenty20 internationals against South Africa, according to the ICC press release.

The ICC’s Anti-Racism Code for Participants states that the following conduct, if committed by a participant at any time during, or in relation to, an international match, shall amount to an offence: ‘Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise), which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee.—Agencies

