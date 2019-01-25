Sarfaraz formally reported to ICC on racist remarks

Karachi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally received a report on an alleged offence of anti-racism-code by Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during Pakistan’s second ODI against South Africa.

An official of ICC confirmed that the world governing body of cricket has received an official report from its match referee appointed for the match, Ranjan Madugalle.

“The ICC has this afternoon received a report from the match referee and we are considering it,” the spokesman told without sharing further details of the report.

It is expected that the legal team of ICC is now considering all elements of the report, including the video footage of the event in which Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught by stump microphone making racial remarks on South African Andile Phehlukwayo.

According to the procedure set by ICC’s anti racism code, the ICC’s General Counsel must promptly carry out an investigation into the circumstances detailed in the Report (which may include speaking with relevant parties and reviewing relevant documents and other supporting materials) in order to determine whether the Participant named in the Report has a case to answer.

If it is established that there is no case to answer, then ICC will notify it to the person who has lodged the report and matter will be closed. However, if it is established that there’s a case to answer then there’ll be a procedure set according to ICC’s anti racism code.

Meanwhile, the South African captain Faf du Plessis has said that they have forgiven Sarfaraz Ahmed, but matter is now with ICC.

However, he advised the Pakistani skipper to be careful about what he say on the field. “When you come to South Africa, you’ve got to be very careful when you start making comments of a racial nature,” Du Plessis said ahead of Friday’s third ODI in Centurion.

“I saw his apology. He’s obviously taken responsibility, but it’s out of our hands now. The International Cricket Council has got to deal with that now,” he added.

Faf further said that Phehlukwayo says he didn’t even notice it and thus felt it wasn’t really directed at him. “I supposed maybe because we didn’t understand it makes a bit of a difference. But it certainly doesn’t sit well with us. There seemed to be immediate regret,” said the South African captain. “We’re gracious. We forgive quite easily, expect maybe against the Aussies,” he added.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp