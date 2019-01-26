Sarfaraz apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person

Karachi

Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has apologized to South African Cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo in person following his on-the-field comments which seemed to be a racial slur. Sarfaraz posted a photo of him shaking hands with South African cricketer at an undisclosed venue in presence of team managers, Talat Ali from Pakistan and Mohammad Moosajee from South Africa.

“This morning I apologized to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology,” Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote in his tweet along with the photo. The development further clears the way for Pakistan skipper to settle the dispute thru conciliation under ICC and avoid being formally charged for breach of the code of conduct.

Under clause 4.3.1 of ICC’s anti-racism code, a case – if ICC and both the players express consent – can be settled thru conciliation without anyone facing disciplinary action.

This is the second time Sarfaraz Ahmed has posted an apology on his behaviour. In a series of tweet earlier, the wicket-keeper batsman had clarified his position. “I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offense from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA,” he had tweeted on Wednesday.

“My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans.

I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field.” he had added after being caught making the unwanted racial comment on South African player during 2nd ODI between two teams.—Agencies

