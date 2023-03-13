Sarfaraz Ahmed may have played his final game for Quetta Gladiators with his coach Moin Khan ostensibly questioning his place in the team.

The Gladiators missed the playoffs for a fourth-straight time this season and finished bottom of the league table once again.

Moin made his comments in a post-match conference after Gladiators lost their final game of the season against Multan Sultans at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“Sarfaraz has been struggling in T20 since last two years. You have to perform better than your competition in order to get a spot in the national team” he said.

“Rizwan worked hard and is reaping the rewards now. Rizwan is a sensible guy and is always among the top in ICC rankings. So if you have a competitor like that, then you should double your hard work or give way to a youngster,” Moin added.

Omar Nadeem, the team’s owner has continued to back Sarfaraz Ahmed and Moin Khan since both took over the roles of the captain and the coach of the Gladiators in 2016 but he may have to make a crucial decision soon.

This is also not the first time Sarfaraz’s role has been questioned this season.

Simon Doull recently criticized the captain’s resigned body language in Quetta’s games and his failure to marshal his troops as he once did in the past.

The 2019 champions appear to be stuck in a rut and a change of guard may be their only option going forward. Mohammad Nawaz appears ready for duty after taking over from Sarfaraz in the games he missed due to his injury.

But with their season over, Quetta has plenty of time to come to an amicable decision.