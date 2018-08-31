Sardar Zafar posted as Commissioner AJK Inland Revenue

Mirpur (Ajk)

The AJK government has posted distinguished seasoned officer (BS-19) Of Department Of Inland Revenue Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Provincial Taxes) of Azad Jammu Kashmir on current Charge Basis. Sardar Zafar was performing as Commissioner Appellant, Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) at Islamabad were withdrawn and brought back to his parent department of Inland Revenue Of Azad Jammu & Kashmir with his induction as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Provincial Taxes) of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Quoting an official notification, issued by the Services & General Administration Department of AJK government late Tuesday, official sources told APP on Thursday that likewise, Muhammad Munir Raja, a BS-19 officer of Department of Inland Revenue, Government of AJK has been posted / adjusted against the post of Member Accountant Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, AJK.

The sources said that similarly Adnan Inam Ullah, Officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS – FBR) will continue to hold the post of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Direct Taxes), Department Of Inland Revenue, Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on deputation basis.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp