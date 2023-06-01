Sardar Tanveer demands legal action against Imran, miscreants

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Iyas Khan on Wednesday condemned attack on Jinnah House and demanded to take legal action against Imran Khan and other miscreants under the Army Act.

Talking to the media after visiting the Jinnah House (Crops Commander’s House) in Lahore Cantt, the former AJK premier said that Imran Khan has prepared a group of social media activists, in the country and abroad, adding that he knew where from they were being paid.

He mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has nothing to show a single project of his 3.5 years tenure as Prime Minister but had committed a crime and terrorism by wearing the dress of a politician, saying that the biggest crime of Imran Khan was that he had contaminated the brains of a generation by continuously telling lies about the political and military leadership.