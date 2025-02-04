Sardar recognizes govt scholarships at Bahria University’s 20th convocation

The 20th Convocation of Bahria University Karachi Campus was held at the Maritime Museum Convention Hall, with Sindh’s Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, attending as the chief guest. The event celebrated the graduation of 1,791 students from various academic disciplines, including Ph.D., postgraduate, and undergraduate programs.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah emphasized that the Sindh government offers 7,500 scholarships annually to deserving students across public and private universities, aiming to support youth in pursuing higher education. The Sindh Education Endowment Fund provides these scholarships, making higher education more accessible for hardworking students in Sindh.

At the convocation, degrees were awarded to graduates from diverse fields such as Management Studies, Business Studies, Computer Sciences, Electrical Engineering, and more. Additionally, 46 gold medals and 42 silver medals were presented to top-performing students.

The Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman, Engineer Waseem Nazir, along with Syed Sardar Ali Shah, conferred the degrees, congratulating the graduates for their academic achievements. During his address, Syed Sardar Ali Shah urged graduates to utilize their knowledge and skills for the welfare of society and the country, highlighting the importance of practical application of education.

He also praised the Pakistan Navy for its role in safeguarding maritime boundaries and its contributions to national education. Vice Admiral (Retired) Asif Khaliq, the Rector of Bahria University, expressed his appreciation for the graduates’ achievements and urged them to approach the future with confidence. He also highlighted the university’s commitment to adopting global trends, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).