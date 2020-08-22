Sardar Rauf becomes new HCBA president

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

The long-awaited elections of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad finally culminated and Sardar Rauf Advocate became the president with 424 votes. The three times delayed HCBA elections finally conducted today where after the nail-biting competition for the president slot Sardar Rauf Advocate won with 424 votes by beating Qazi Muhammad Azhar advocate who secured 327 voters while the third competitor Fawad Saleh Advocate got only 56 votes.

For the seat of general secretary, Asad Chuhan won the elections in a one-sided competition by securing 589 votes while his opponent Nasir Ayub advocate got 224 votes.