Sardar Masood visits MQM-P Central Office Karachiites always supported Kashmir cause: AJK President

Staff Reporter Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan visited the Central Office of MQM (Pakistan) on Sunday where he was warmly received by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Arshad Hussain and members of the Rabita Committee, it was officially said. During his meeting with MQM-P leadership, the AJK President discussed latest situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and use of brute force against peaceful demonstrators in Delhi and other parts of India, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement released to media here Sunday night. Talking to media after the meeting with the MQM-P’s central leadership, Sardar Masood said that the people of Karachi have always supported the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, it said. He said that today, the world was witnessing violent incidents in New Delhi on TV screens, but the Kashmiri people have been experiencing the violent actions of the Indian occupation forces for the last 72 years. “The only difference is that media is present in Delhi to show these brutalities to the world, but a media blackout is in vogue in occupied Kashmir,” he added. The AJK President also expressed his gratitude to MQM-P for supporting the earthquake victims of Azad Kashmir after 2005 devastating earthquake and said people of AJK will never forget generosity and kindness demonstrated by the people of of Karachi when they were facing difficult circumstances. On this occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui strongly condemned the Indian actions against the Muslims particularly the Kashmiri people. He said that the policy adopted by the BJP government in India against Muslims and other minorities has proved that India is neither a republic nor a secular state, but this is purely a Hindu state. Moreover, while addressing the Kashmir conference held here on Sunday , Sardar Masood quoted a Guardian report, saying said that the actions of the Indian government were disastrous for the people of occupied Kashmir and the economy of the state. The global media with all evidences and proofs is telling the episode of death and destruction in the held territory, and is exposing India’s false and concocted narrative,” he said, adding that Genocide International, in its report, has also clearly stated that the ethnic cleansing in occupied Kashmir had entered eighth of the ten phases, and the Kashmiri people will be completely eliminated in the next two phases.