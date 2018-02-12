Sardar Masood says Aman Foundation’s vocational training program empower youth

KARACHI : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) visited The Aman Foundation on Monday, to see the efforts made by the development sector in the education and health sectors of the society.

President AJ&K visited the Aman Tech building where he interacted with the students. He was also given a tour of the flagship life-saving Aman Ambulance and its operations.

President AJ&K, Sardar Masood Khan, expressed hope that Aman Foundation’s vocational training program at Aman Tech will empower the youth of Pakistan. The president also expressed his keenness for Aman Foundation to expand their operations in AJK. To date Aman Tech has graduated more than 10,200 students with a placement rate of 69%.

The President during the visit said “The purpose of vocational skills development in the youth is for them to have access to an educational cycle that includes practical training in different trades such as automobile, mechanical or refrigeration along with life skills. The trainee should be allowed the benefit of making mistakes and learning from them so that he/she is capable of facing the challenges at work”.

Briefing the President on the projects, Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO, Aman Foundation said “Aman Foundation’s aim is to create systemic change and exponential social impact by catalyzing innovative and scalable solutions in health and education, transforming lives and empowering the people of Pakistan.”

Ahmad Jalal also showed his concern on the shortage of ambulances in Karachi. “Karachi needs more live-saving ambulances that can treat patients while taking them to the hospital. As of now there is only 1 ambulance for every 340,000 people against standard of 1 for every 100,000 people,” he added

Orignally published by NNI