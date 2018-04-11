Sardar Masood Khan meets Saudi ambassador

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Kashmir today met H.E. Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al Maliki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan here in Islamabad.

The President during the meeting briefed the Ambassador on the latest on the apprehensive human right situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

President Masood Khan thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its principled stance on the Kashmir issue. Saudi Arabia being a key member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir has always supported the unarmed freedom struggle in IOK.

Furthermore, President AJK thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for its committed and resolute support to the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir on all forums including the OIC’s ministerial and summit meetings.

President Azad Kashmir also discussed matters related to the construction of the King Abdullah Campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad. Work, he said, on the campus is well underway towards completion; already 70 % progress has been made. He said that construction of the campus is funded by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and work on the project will be completed by March 2019.—PR