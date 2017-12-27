Sardar Masood calls for upholding merit to ensure quality education

MIRPUR : Excellence in education and developing skilled human resource are being given foremost preference by the current Government of AJK, said President of AJK State Sardar Masood Khan.

Addressing the scholarship award ceremony held at the University of Kotli on Tuesday, the President said that merit based admissions and appointments in the AJK Universities will be given due preference in order to ensure the highest standards in tertiary education. He said that in the coming years, quality higher education facilities will be available in all district headquarters of the state.

Recently, Haveli sub-campus (University of Poonch, Rawalakot) has been established at Forward Kahota and seminal work on Palandri sub-campus (Mirpur University of Science and Technology), and Abbasspur sub-campus (University of Poonch) have begun, and will be completed in the coming months.

President Masood Khan said new disciplines will be introduced at graduate level in order to match curricula to the dynamic job market and enable successful placement of fresh graduates. Highlighting the economic and industrial revolution unfolding in AJK, especially due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the President said that special emphasis will be given to technical skill development to cater to the jobs generated in the coming years.

The President said the state despite its size has 5 public sector universities, 2 cadet colleges and dozens of degree colleges. He added “qualitative success in education will only be achieved if we promote research, innovation, and provide requisite international exposure to our faculty and students.” He said :“Establishing a knowledge based economy is pertinent for the prosperity of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and its people”.

President AJK while addressing the participants said that Azad Kashmir is rich in human capital, which must be effectively employed for the benefit of the this region and the country. He added “we need to focus on innovation, research, entrepreneurship , and a trained workforce fully acquainted with the operating environment within AJK.”

Stressing the need to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue, Sardar Masood Khan urged the students to use modern communication tools to approach their international peers, the foreign media, think tanks, academic institutions and civil societies. He said that Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir are being mercilessly murdered, harassed, maimed and incarcerated every day. It is our duty to advocate the unarmed struggle for right to self-determination of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and expose the rotten face of the occupier, he added.

On the occasion the President laid the foundation stone for the new female hostel and also awarded scholarships amongst deserving students and high achievers. The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor Kotli University Prof. Dr. Syed Dilnawaz Ahmad Gardezi, heads of departments, senior faculty members and students of various departments of Kotli University.

Orignally published by NNI