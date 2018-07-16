Sardar Masood calls for promoting research activities in AJK universities

MUZAFFARABAD : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the need for promoting research activities in public sector universities of the state.

He was addressing VC’s Conference of the public sector universities in Muzaffarabad on Monday.

Introduction of new disciplines in universities, setting up sub campuses, financial, administrative and academic matters of the universities came under discussion during the conference.

The president was briefed about progress on sub campus Hatiyan Bala and Neelum of AJK varsity Muzaffarabad, Mang and Abaspur sub campuses of Poonch University, and sub campus Palandri of Mirpur University of Science and Technology.

President expressed satisfaction over progress on sub campuses and said students of these areas will get quality education at their doorsteps.

Referring to a point, the president was informed that Job Fares would be held in August and September. Similarly conferences and seminars relating to prominent personalities of Liberation Movement would also be arranged soon

Share on: WhatsApp