Sardar Masood asks Delhi to open a humanitarian corridor towards IIOJK

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistan offered assistance to the people of India to fight coronavirus pandemic on humanitarian ground and expressed his hope that New Delhi will demonstrate the same spirit by establishing a humanitarian corridor towards occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this while talking to a delegation that called on him here on Tuesday under the leadership of Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq ul Islam and Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali.

The President added that the rescue of besieged Kashmiri people, who are eyeing on Pakistan and Azad Kashmir for help is our national obligation, and to avoid fulfilling this obligation is a national crime.

The president expressed his confidence the day is not far off when the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would materialize, dark night of subjugation will end and the day of freedom will dawn.

In order to internationalize the Kashmir liberation movement with a focus on civil liberties and human rights, the political parties of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir need to get unite on one platform to raise an even more powerful and forceful voice for the Kashmir cause, he maintained.

For this purpose, he added that an alliance of like-minded political parties already exist in Azad Kashmir while such an alliance on the single point agenda of Kashmir cause is direly needed on a national level.

While apprising the state president of the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, Mushtaqul Islam and Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that there was a need to raise voice for the release of thousands of Kashmiri leaders and workers languishing in prisons in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as India, particularly Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Musarrat Alam Bhatt, Ashraf Sehrai, and others because these political prisoners are faced with a serious threat to their lives due to Covid-19.

Earlier talking to a London-based news web portal, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the third wave of Covid-19 had badly affected hundreds of millions of people in India, and the death toll is rising with every passing day.

“The 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit India very badly, where fatalities are increasing with every passing day.

This situation is a cause of concern not just for India but for all the neighboring states and even distant countries. We wish the suffering population well,” Khan said.