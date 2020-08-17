Sarang Joyo returns home

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Human rights activist Sarang Joyo returned to his home in Karachi late on Sunday night, his father said, almost a week after he reportedly went missing. His father, the well-known Sindhi writer Taj Joyo, said “unknown people had dropped” his son off at Sohrab Goth around 1am, adding that Sarang had then come home in a taxi. Sarang, 34, is a research associate at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Karachi. According to his father, Sarang was leading the Sindh Sujagi Forum to highlight Sindh’s issues like repatriation of Afghan refugees from the province, 2017 census and enforced disappearances among others.