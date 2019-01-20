Saraiki cultural show enthrals audience

A Saraiki cultural show was arranged y Saraiki Students Council Federal Urdu University in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to entertain the residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The event was arranged with the aim to highlight the culture and traditions of Saraiki people, and provide opportunity to the community of other regions for display of their culture.

Nawab of Kalabagh Malik Waheed Khan was chief guest of the show. Saraiki folk dance, poetry and songs were presented on the occasion.

Addressing at the occasion, Malik Waheed Khan said that Saraiki language is recognised worldwide due its sweetness.

He said that language had vastness. The program was held at RAC auditorium which was attended by large number of people from different communities.—APP

