Sarah Mahboob wins NBP ladies tennis title

Islamabad

Sarah Mahboob Khan clinched the NBP Ladies National Tennis singles title here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday by defeating Sara Mansoor in straight sets.

Earlier, Sarah Mahboob Khan pairing with Sara Mansoor clinched Ladies Doubles title after beating Esha Jawad and Mahvish Chishtie. Shimza Naz of Lahore won Girls U-18 title after beating Zoha Asim in a match which lasted for more than 2 hours and concluded latter’s retirement due to injury.

Eight years old Haniya Mihnas completed double crown as she won Girls U-14 title by beating Amna Ali.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation, distributed medals and certificates among the players after Ladies Singles final. Subh-e-Nau Chairperson Shahida Kauar Farooq, former Member National Assembly Humayun Saifullah Khan were also present on the occasion. Ladies Singles Final: Sarah Mahboob beat Sara Mansoor 6-2, 6-3. Girls U-14 (Final): Haniya Minhas beat Amna Ali 4-2, 4-0. Girls U-18 (Final): Shimza Naz beat Zoha Asim 2-6, 6-4, 4-2(Zoha Retired hurt). Ladies Doubles Final: Sara Mansoor.—APP

