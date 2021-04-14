Pakistan star actress Sarah Khan, wife of famed singer Falak Shabbir, admitted to hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

Shabbir informed the fans about it on Instagaram sharing a photo of the Sabaat actor. He wrote, “She is unwell” without sharing further details.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Pakistani star couple is stuck in Turkey as the country imposed a curfew due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

The couple was in Istanbul for their honeymoon. In a video message, Falak had warned the people coming to Istanbul that everything is closed during the weekend.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir had tied the knot in July last year in intimate nikkah ceremony as the country was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.