Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir blessed with baby girl

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on Friday.

Shabir, a celebrated singer, shared the good news with his fans on social media platforms. He shared a beautiful photo of the hand of the newborn.

He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK.”

“App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria,” he further said.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in on social media since he shared the news.

فلک بہت بہت مبارک ہو ، اللہ پاک بچی کے نصیب اچھے کریں صحت و سلامتی والی زندگی عطا فرمائیں ۔۔

الہی آمین 🤲❤🥰 — شفقت سجاد دشتی بلوچ (@balouch_shafqat) October 8, 2021

Congratulations you lucky Parents 🥳 🎉 Prayers are that life forever treat your adorable little angel and your family with an extraordinary amount of love, kindness and happiness Amen #SarahKhan #FalakSarah #FalakShabir — A'afeeyat Fazal (@afeeyat) October 8, 2021

اللہ تعالیٰ قسمت اچھی کرے

اور ماں باپ کا فخر ھو….🤲 آمین 🤲 — ❣️🇵🇰aamir 🇵🇰❣️ (@aamirch62379659) October 8, 2021

Ma Sha'Allah Ma Sha'Allah ❤️

Bhht Mubarak ❤️. Stay Blessed 💞

And the Lil Hand is Saying "We The Perfect Family 👌🏻" Ma Sha'Allah ❤️ — NoorUlSabah◔‿◔ (@Noorulsaba_Qazi) October 8, 2021

Congratulations. ALLAH SWT bless new born with good health and lot of happiness in life. Aameen — ZoBi Tariq (@zobitariq) October 8, 2021

Sarah Khan and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/minal-khan-and-ahsan-mohsin-finally-tie-the-knot/