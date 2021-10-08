Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir blessed with baby girl

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on Friday.

Shabir, a celebrated singer, shared the good news with his fans on social media platforms. He shared a beautiful photo of the hand of the newborn.

He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

 

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK.”

“App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria,” he further said.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in on social media since he shared the news.

Sarah Khan and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020.

