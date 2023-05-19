Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir set temperature soaring with new viral photoshoot

Sarah Khan continued to enthrall social media users with the various roles she plays on screen, and lately, the actor and husband raise the bar higher with their latest photoshoot.

With a large number of fans shipping the real-life couple for their sizzling chemistry and off-screen camaraderie, Sara and Falak are giving many more reasons to their diehard fans to shower love on them.

The duo is seen almost everywhere on the screens nowadays and recently appeared in a photo shoot. Keeping the energy like in previous shoots, the lovebirds posed together for another time in exquisitely beautiful attires.

Photographer Abdul Samad Zia clicked the two who are giving new couple goals to fans. Here’s the look from the photoshoot.

Pictures Courtesy: abdulsamadzia/Instagram

For the unversed, Sarah and Falak married in an intimate nikkah ceremony back in 2020. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.