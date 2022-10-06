Sarah Inam murder case: Main suspect Shahnawaz sent on 14 day judicial remand

Islamabad: In a major development in the Sarah Inam murder case, a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sent the main suspect, Shahnawaz Amir, on a 14-day judicial remand.

Sarah Inam was allegedly killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, the son of famous journalist Ayaz Amir, at home after a row over a “family issue” on September 23.

Later, police recovered her body from a farmhouse in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad and arrested Shah Nawaz for being a suspect in the case. He later confessed to killing her. The couple had been married for just three months.

After his arrest, Shahnawaz was handed over to police on a two-day physical remand by the court. The period of physical remand was extended several times.

At the last hearing, the court had extended his remand for three days, which ended today. Upon the expiry of his physical remand, he was presented before the court, with police seeking his judicial remand. The court accepted the police request and sent Shahnawaz to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.