Sarah Inam murder case: Court discharges journalist Ayaz Amir from case

Islamabad: Senior journalist Ayaz Amir was discharged by a local court here in Islamabad on Tuesday in the murder case of Sarah Inam – Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law.

Sarah Inam was allegedly killed by her husband Shah Nawaz, the son of Ayaz Amir, at home after a row over a “family issue” on September 23.

The police later recovered her body from a farmhouse in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad and arrested Shah Nawaz for being a suspect in the case. He later confessed to killing her. The couple had been married for just three months.

On Saturday, a trial court approved the arrest warrants of Ayaz Amir and his former wife Sameena Shah, as the two were nominated as suspects by Sarah’s family. Amir was arrested while his former wife later acquired pre-arrest bail.

However, during today’s court hearing, Ayaz Amir was presented before the court after the completion of his one-day physical remand.

Soon, the police requested the court to grant a five-day extension in the physical remand of Ayaz for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Amir’s lawyer maintained that his client doesn’t have to do anything with this case and so, should be dismissed from it.

Ayaz’s counsel maintained that at the time of the murder, Ayaz Amir was in Chakwal and that he informed the police about the murder once he found out himself.

