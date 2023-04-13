Sara murder case Court adjourns hearing till April 19

A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till April 19, in Sara Inam, a Canadian national, murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabani heard the case registered by capital police against accused Shahnawaz Amir.

At the outset of hearing, defense lawyer Basharratullah concluded his cross-examination with witness police personnel Sarfraz Ahmed. On the occasion, FIA’s official Salman Riaz also recorded his statement before the judge. He said that the police had provided the USB containing voice sample of the accused.