Sara Ali Khan to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Successful Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan will make her debut appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Numerous well-known Indian superstars will debut at Cannes 2023 in 2023. Celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Anushka Sharma are mentioned.

Along with making her debut, Anushka reportedly plans to present an award alongside Hollywood icon Kate Winslet.

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, and Andre Kevichusa, as well as social media stars Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani, will reportedly travel from India to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes 2023 festival.

On the other hand, the nation will also be represented internationally by beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Everyone is excited to see what magic she does at the biggest film festival’s red carpet.

Deepika Padukone received an invitation to serve on the festival jury in 2022.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to start on May 16. According to News 18, it will continue in France until May 27.

Saif Ali Khan, the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, and Amrita Singh, both stars in the Hindi cinema industry, welcomed Sara Ali Khan into the world on August 12, 1995 in Mumbai.

She is a Pataudi and the maternal grandchild of Shivinder Singh Virk and Rukhsana Sultana. Ibrahim Ali Khan, her younger brother, is her. Taimur Ali Khan, her half-brother, is Saif’s child from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. On her father’s side, Khan is primarily of Bengali and Pathan ancestry; on her mother’s side, she is of Punjabi ancestry.

In 2019, while she was a guest on the talk programme of renowned Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, someone asked her if she ever felt like growing darker or going to the beach and tanning.

She responded, “If you want to be tan, just apply some bronzer, and if you want to be fair, just apply some powder.” It won’t end the world, and you shouldn’t let it define who you are.

She faced intense backlash for making a racial remark.