The former coach of the Pakistan Cricket team Saqlain Mushtaq will now work to best them after signing with the New Zealand cricket team.

Saqlain will reportedly serve as a special consultant for the Kiwis during their upcoming five T20Is and five ODIs series in Pakistan beginning next month. The move is yet to be officially confirmed by NZC.

It is a cruel twist of fate for the Green Shirts who allowed the former off-spinner to walk away from his post as the head coach earlier this year. New Zealand will be hoping that Saqlain Mushtaq can share the knowledge acquired in that role to undo Pakistan when the two sides finally meet.

His appointment will also pit him against his son-in-law Shadab Khan.

The 46-year-old previously served in a similar role for England before taking over Pakistan’s international team following the resignation of Misbah Ul Haq.

The Men in Green are going through a seismic coaching change themselves following the news that Mickey Arthur is set to take charge of Pakistan for a second stint. Grant Bradburn, Morne Morkel and Andrew Puttick are all set to join the team before their series against the visiting Blackcaps.

This will be the first time since a permanent coaching setup has been introduced since Saqlain’s departure.