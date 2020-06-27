Saqlain asks ICC, PCB to honour Aleem Dar

Islamabad

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has asked International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to recognize meritorious services of legendary Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar by honouring him in a way that best suits stature of such a figure.

“I salute him. He is a great legend, who served cricket a lot. He is a great ambassador of cricket and ICC. I feel some stand in a stadium or an umpire room should be named after him. Pakistan [PCB] should think about that. [Similarly], the ICC should also pay him tribute,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel ‘Saqlain Mushtaq Show’. The 43-year-old, who has recently been appointed as the Head of International Player Development in the High Performance Center of PCB said that Aleem had spent a disciplined life with utmost honesty. “I think he is very much inspirational for all Pakistani umpires and cricketer lovers around the globe. “In umpiring he has the most international appearances. During my playing days I saw every country trusted him. They wanted him to be their umpire.” He said as a professional umpire Aleem Dar was a dead honest person, who never favoured any particular player or a team. APP