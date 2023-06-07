Saqib Nisar conspired to disqualify Nawaz: Rana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar conspired to disqualify Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a ceremony Rana Sanaullah said when Pakistan was in crisis PML-N was the only party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif to take Pakistan out of the crisis.

He said that the PML-N government wiped out terrorism, ended load shedding in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan and the growth rate was 6.2 in four-year tenure.

Rana Sanaullah lambasted the PTI chief saying that he carried out the assault on Islamabad in 2014 for 126 days and asked people for civil disobedience, burned the electricity bill telling people to not pay their bills and attacked the PTV and parliament house building.