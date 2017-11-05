Saqib, Asad in U18 Tennis final

Islamabad

Top seed Saqib Umer and 3rd seed Asad ullah will vie for the top honor on Sunday in the boys Under18 singles of McDonalds National Junior Tennis Championships 2017 here at Pakistan Sports Complex tennis courts.

In the first semifinal Saqib Umer beat Ahmed Asjad in straight sets 6-3,6-4 by breaking one game each in both sets. In the second semifinal Asad ullah defeated 2nd seed M. Shoaib in a well contested two set match at score 6-3,7-5.

Top seed Shimza Tahir annexed the title of Girls U-18 singles when she eliminated 2nd seed Esha Jawad in a three hour contest at score 4-6,7-5,6-4.

Hasheesh Kumar of Karachi won the title of Boys U14 singles by beating Hamid Israr in straight sets 6-4,6-2. Hasheesh Kumar was unseeded player in the draw.

Hamza Roman and Hamid Israr moved into the final of boys under 12 event when they eliminated their respective opponents Bilal Asim and Mahatir Mohammad.

Hamza Roman of Peshawar won the title of Boys / Girls under 10 event when he defeated 2nd seed Ahtisham Humayun in straight sets 4-0,4-1.

Boys Under 18 Singles Semifinal matches: Saqib Umer beat Ahmad Asjad 6-3,6-4; Asad Ullah beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-3,7-5.

Girls Under 18 Singles Final match: Shimza Tahir beat Esha Jawad 4-6,7-5,6-4.

Boys Under 18 Doubles Final match: M. Shoaib / Saqib Umer beat Asad ullha / Aqib Umer 6-3,6-4.

Boys Under 14 Singles Final match: Hasheesh Kumar beat Hamid Israr 6-4,6-2.

Boys Under 12 Singles Semifinals matches: Hamza Roman beat Bilal Asim 6-0,6-1; Hamid Israr beat Mahatir Mohammad 4-6,6-2,6-0.

Boys/Girls Under 10 Singles Semifinals matches: Hamza Roman beat Abdullha Azhar 4-0,4-0; Ahtisham Humayun beat Sheeza Sajid 4-0,4-1.

Boys/Girls Under 10 Singles Final match: Hamza Roman beat Ahtisham Humayun 4-0,4-1.—APP