Saqib, Ahmad, Asad, Shoaib in U-18 tennis semis

Islamabad

Saqib Umer, Ahmad Asjad, Asad ullah and Muhammad Shoaib moved into the semifinals of Boys Under-18 singles of the McDonalds National Junior Tennis Championships 2017 played here at Pakistan Sports Complex tennis courts.

Saqib Umer will face Ahmad Asjad, while M. Shoaib will play against Asad Ullah in semifinals.

In the Girls U18 singles Shimza Tahir and Esha Jawad will vie for the top honor when they eliminated their opponents in straight sets.

In the first semifinal Shimza Tahir proved too good for Bismina and won the match without conceding a single game in both sets. —APP