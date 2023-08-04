A massive fight broke out between two groups at Sapphire clothing brand during End of Season sales.

Clips of the brawl and fight surfaced online showing several members engaging in physical fights, and dozens of other buyers were frightened when a group of members opened fire, causing a frenzy in the store.

Police soon arrived at the scene and several people were detained, and further proceedings were started.

It all started with a sale event that attracted a large number of people and out of the blue, it turned into turmoil, with women, getting their hands on each other in brutal fights, and that’s all just for their favorite dress.

Videos on social media show huge buyers outside the shop from early morning, and it all ended in a haphazard manner.