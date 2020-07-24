SAPM Tania against ban on Youtube

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Tania Aidrus not in favour of ban on Youtube. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, said on Wednesday that banning YouTube was “not a solution”, emphasising how the platform had led to the creation of thousands of jobs over the years. Aidrus, a former Google executive, recalled how Pakistan’s content creator ecosystem had been held back the three years when YouTube was banned in the country. “Banning a platform like YouTube is not a solution. The 3 years when YouTube was banned in Pakistan it held back our content creator ecosystem which has just started to flourish now, creating employment opportunities for thousands,” she tweeted.