SAPM Sultan warns of virus resurgence

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant on Health to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday warned that Covid-19 may spread in Pakistan again if the masses ignored the coronavirus safety measures. Noting that the country is reporting a steady decline in the Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks, the premier’s aide said that the slightest carelessness from people can lead to the re-emergence of the pandemic. “We should not undermine the use of masks and implementation of safety precautions to avoid the second wave,” Sultan stressed. “It is up to us to increase or decrease the number of cases in Pakistan,” he added.