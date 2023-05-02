SAPM Malik emphasizes importance of Pakistan diverse workforce for economic growth

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik on Monday highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s top 10 largest labor force in the world and asserted that the country’s economic future was contingent upon its employment rate.

On International Labor Day, he paid tributes to the tireless determination and hard work of countless workers, acknowledging their critical contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress. The SAPM’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of honoring and supporting the hard-working individuals who power Pakistan’s economy.

Jawad Sohrab Malik emphasized the need for social and economic fairness for workers in the past and stressed the importance of providing transparent access to essential benefits such as healthcare, education, and other social benefits.

The SAPM believed that labor was an essential means of expressing human dignity and creative excellence, and thus called for dignified and decent work opportunities to be made available to workers. He suggested that providing such opportunities was the best way to pay tributes to the substantial contribution that workers made towards uplifting the country’s economy in the past. The SAPM emphasizes the need for social and economic fairness for workers, which entailed providing transparent access to essential benefits such as healthcare, education, and other social benefits.