SAPM hints at operationalization of steel mills

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Thursday announced that steps would be taken to make the dysfunctional Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) operational in next six months.

He made the announcement while addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) after taking briefing about the performance of dysfunctional PSM from concerned officers.

The SAPM said the PSM was dysfunctional since 2015, all out efforts would be made to operationalize this national asset. Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said the industries ministry would submit its recommendations for operationalization of PSM to the Prime Minister.

He said steps would also be taken to enhance the exports from the country. The economic challenges being faced by the country needed collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The SAPM said the stakeholders were being consulted by the government for reviving the industries in the country.—APP