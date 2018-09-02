Saplings to be provided free of cost under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Advisor to Prime Minister On Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that our survival lies in planting more and more trees therefore ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign is being launched. He said this while inaugurating tree plantation campaign in Govt High School Haroon of Attock. He said, drastic changes are taking place in weather and seasons, in summer and rains and to counter this we will have to stop deforestation and plant maximum tress and this will be achieved when every individual will play his/her role.

He said that if we will not plant trees then our survival would become difficult. He said that because of climate changes some of the regions of the world, which include Pakistan, also would become dead zones if timely measures will not be taken. He said, ‘Plant for Pakistan campaign which will be inaugurated by Premier Imran Khan on Sunday and under this scheme free of cost plants will be provided to people and we have to make it a success for green Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister appreciates him in his every speech because he has delivered in KP by planting billion of trees under Billion Tree Tsunami program. Amin Aslam said, his motto is to serve this country setting aside his vested interests. He said that people have played their role by voting in favor of PTI and now PTI under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan will make new Pakistan. Mr Amin said, planting more trees is important for reducing worst affected climate change in the country and said that he received a twitter message from German ambassador to Pakistan who appreciated his efforts form successfully launching Billion Tree Tsunami in KP and desired to utilize his services for Germany also.

He said, forestation plays an important role in bringing more rains , increases water resources which results in bringing up under ground water level . He said, PTI govt will plant 10 billion trees across the country in the years to come and said that reducing worst affects of Climate Change is the main main agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Eminent figures of the area including Chairman Union Council Haroon Qaisar Khan, Media and Political Advisor Malik Ijaz, teachers and large number of students were also present on the occasion.

