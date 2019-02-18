Saplings planted at expressway wither due to MCI negligence

Saplings planted at Islamabad expressway from I-8 interchange to Faizabad during the last tree plantation drive had withered due to negligence of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Not a single sapling planted at expressway from I-8 interchange to Faizabad during last tree plantation drive had survived because of lack of proper care. People regularly travelling along the Expressway from Islamabad to Rawat urged the MCI to not only plant local environment friendly saplings but also devise a mechanism to look after these samplings.

Zahid Mehmood daily traveling on the road said that from 1-8 to Faizabad huge space is available to plant more trees.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp