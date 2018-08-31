SAP project kick-off ceremony held for Hyundai Nishat Motor

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Excellence Delivered (ExD), the only Platinum partner of SAP in Pakistan, will implement SAP S/4HANA at Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Ltd. (HNMPL), a joint venture between Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation and Millat Tractors Ltd. for the import and production of Hyundai Automobiles in Pakistan. ExD’s footprint in the local market, along with its extensive understanding of local business processes, makes it ideally suited for the task of mapping SAP best practices to Hyundai in Pakistan.

The kick-off ceremony was attended by Hassan Mansha, CEO HNMPL, Norez Abdullah, CFO HNMPL, Takahiro Maeda, Director HNMPL, Sajjad Syed, CEO ExD and Wasil Amjad, COO ExD.

The current scope of work includes modules across all back office and operational functions. The project is being undertaken in collaboration with Hyundai and Nishat teams, along with local and international industry experts. Sojitz Corporation from Japan will also have an onsite presence throughout the project and will coordinate with the teams from ExD for the project to successfully go live.

“As long-time SAP partners, we have a lengthy history of successfully implementing SAP for the optimization of performance and future growth. We look forward to continuing our success by delivering an excellent level of services to Hyundai Nishat Motor,” said Mr. Sajjad Syed, CEO of ExD.

ExD’s world-class SAP services will ensure that HNMPL’s technology needs are fully met, in accordance with SAP best practices for the automotive sector. HNMPL is the latest feather in the cap of Nishat Group. A state of the art assembly plant with an annual manufacturing capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles—scheduled for completion in December 2019—is currently under construction in a special economic zone in Faisalabad, Pakistan’s third largest city.

ExD aims at achieving operational excellence and enhancing market competitiveness for their clients through optimal use of technology, outsourcing of non-core operations and optimization of business processes.

