SAP confers KE with its quality award for Excellence

SAP, which is one of the largest technology companies in the world and a global leader in business software, has recently conferred K-Electric with its Bronze Quality Awards for the MENA region in a ceremony held in Dubai, UAE.

KE was conferred with this prestigious accolade to acknowledgemigration of its data to SAP’s latest in-memory technology based database management system, HANA, in the shortest possible time which will help the utility in substantially decreasing financial closing time, allow faster reporting performance, and in significantly increasing its efficiency to process large data volumes.

This award comes as a testament of utility’s firm commitment towards leveraging latest technologies to enhance customer experience and improve turnaround time through digitizing its processes.

In spite of various technical challenges involved in the implementation process as KE possesses the largest SAP business warehouse in terms of data size, the utility, in collaboration with TallyMarks Consulting (TMC) successfully migrated to HANA premier technology and implemented the first of its kind project in Pakistan.

Elated at receiving this award, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO at K-Electric, said “‘SAP’s Quality Award in the fast category, speaks volumes about K-Electric’s readiness in harnessing advanced technologies and translating them into our consumers’ benefit.

As KE, we continue to invest in upgrading our backend as well as frontend systems, enabling our consumers to enjoy experiences that are increasingly friendly, efficient, and seamless.”