Santa boards PIA flight to spread Christmas cheer

KARACHI – Passengers at a Pakistan International Air Lines (PIA) were thrilled after they received gifts from Santa Claus mid-flight a day before Christians in Pakistan and across the world celebrate Christmas.

One of the crew members of the national career wore a Santa outfit and appeared in the Islamabad-Karachi flight with a white bag full of gifts

He distributed the gifts among children while other passengers were clapping at the moment to celebrate the inclusivity.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Hindu Council and PIA joined hands to promote faith tourism in Pakistan. The council’s head termed the monthly flights from Karachi and Dubai to Peshawar for visiting Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple “a great achievement”.