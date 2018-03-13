Sanjrani’s victory: Bilawal says Zia’s opening batsman defeated

ISLAMABAD : Elated by the victory of opposition-backed Sadiq Sanjrani on post of Senate chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday took to twitter to felicitate him.

He tweets, “Congratulations to Baloch Senator Sadiq Sanjirani for becoming Chairman Senate. This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan.”

Likewise, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto also took to twitter to celebrate the victory. He termed Nawaz Sharif as opening batsman of Ziaul Haq.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid termed Sanjrani’s victory beginning of Nawaz Sharif’s democratic defeat.

Orignally published by NNI