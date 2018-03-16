Sanjrani’s Senate chairmanship challenged in SC

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Senate chairmanship of Sadiq Sanjrani was challenged in a petition submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The applicant, in the petition, has pleaded the apex court that Sanjrani’s age is around 40 years-old, while the age for the interim president is 45 years in the Constitution.

Elections for the post of chairman Senate should be held again, the petition further pleaded the court.

The ruling PML-N lost the race to appoint their favoured candidates to the top Senate slots as Sadiq Sanjrani, an opposition-backed candidate from Balochistan, was appointed chairman.