Sanjrani urges unity, prosperity on Eid

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended heartfelt Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide and particularly to Pakistanis, urging them to work together to overcome the challenges facing the country.

In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Sanjrani emphasized the importance of the virtues of piety, discipline, patience, and tolerance cultivated during the month of Ramazan, and called on all Muslims to demonstrate these qualities in their daily lives to achieve success in both this world and the hereafter. Muslims are blessed with an immense gift from Allah during the holy month of Ramazan, which can lead to success in the hereafter, he said adding on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Allah accepts the prayers and worship of all Muslims. This day is a celebration of the completion of divine mercy and a day of gratitude. Allah’s infinite blessings and mercy require us to illuminate our lives with His guidance.