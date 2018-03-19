Sanjrani takes exception to rumours about establishment support

Quetta

Taking exception to allegations of receiving support of the establishment, Mir Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday said his role as Senate chairman would speak of his political neutrality. Speaking to press outside his residence here, Sanjrani said there is no truth in rumours about receiving support from the establishment. ‘Senators of all provinces cast ballots for me [as candidate from Balochistan],’ he added.

Referring to ruling PML-N’s allegations, the Senate chairman said all political parties are equal to him and he has respect for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. On the occasion, he said new laws will be made to protect the interests of Balochistan, besides dealing with the prevailing grievances. ‘New legislation is required to fill loopholes to ensure implementation of the present laws,’ he further said.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for supporting him. He further said the efforts of Balochistan chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the provincial assembly helped electing him as the chairman of upper house of the parliament after soliciting support of the political parties.

As many as three political parties including PPP, PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) backed Sanjrani, who secured 57 votes as compared to 46 votes begged by PML-N backed candidate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq. Besides Senate chairmanship, the ruling party candidate, Usman Kakar, for the deputy chairman was also defeated by joint-opposition candidate Saleem Mandviwalla.—Agencies