Sanjrani says Pakistani youth talented enough to lead country in times of crisis

Iqra University’s passing out students awarded degrees, medals

Zubair Qureshi

Passing out students of the Iqra University Islamabad campus on Wednesday received d Bachelor’s, Masters and PhD degrees in various disciplines including fashion and textile design, computer sciences, telecommunications, business administration, electronic engineering and social sciences here at the Convention Centre. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest on the occasion.

He gave away degrees, gold medals and awards to as many as 200 graduates of the university. The ceremony was marked with the deep appreciation from teachers, parents and high motivation by the rector. A total of 120 Bachelors, 61 Masters and 3 PhDs were awarded degrees out of which 16 were gold medalists.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while congratulating the students, their parents and the faculty of the university said youths were the intellectual capital of any nation and Pakistan’s younger generation has always led the country whenever there was crisis. The Chairman Senate who was accompanied by Senator Fida Muhammad Khan said Pakistan was blessed with a high percentage of young population who are full of energy and potential.

“In order to channel this energy in the right direction, we must invest heavily in quality education, and particularly higher education, as it is the vehicle of change and national progress” Sanjrani observed.

He remarked that national quest towards ensuring and improving higher education cannot be achieved without the support from the state, empowerment of the youth cannot take place. Chairman Senate said that Senate in the recent years has played a huge role in encouraging and engaging the youth through various initiatives and has signed MoUs with numerous universities to grant internship opportunities to university students besides other outreach initiatives, such as Public Petitions and visits to the Parliament House, the House of Federation has taken up the task to bring our youth closer to our parliament than ever before. He called upon the youth that while parliament is committed to lend its support to you and your hard work, hunger is equally important if you wish to be recognised as valuable citizens.

He said that it is only through commitment and dedication to achieve success and pursue higher education or enter a professional trade. He congratulated Iqra University for two-decades of hard work and commitment in granting aspiring students the opportunities of higher education in each province. He also urged the management of Iqra University to open a campus in Gawadar also to enable locals of the area to pursue higher education and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country. He also felicitated the students on this proud achievement wished them good fortune not only in their careers, but in building a better Pakistan The officials of Iqra University including Founder Chancellor of the university Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, Chancellor Eram Asad Lakhani, Vice Chancellor Dr Waseem Qazi, Project Director Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam were also present on the occasion.