Sanjrani returns after visit to China

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani has returned to home after completing five days visit to China.

According to the details, the Senate Chairman along with parliamentary delegation visited China and stayed there for five days.

During the visit, the delegation met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Chairman National People’s Congress, the Chairman Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and heads of different companies and business houses and discussed bilateral relations.

They also discussed trade gap between Pakistan and China and future cooperation in various others fields.

During the visit, Chairman Senate invited Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan and mutual cooperation for the development in Gwadar.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had across the board political and institutional support in Pakistan and CPEC projects were progressing smoothly.Senate Chairman and Chinese Foreign Minister meet, discuss CPEC progress.

He also observed that Pakistan hopes that work on New Gwadar International Airport and other social welfare projects will also accelerate with Chinese assistance. During the meeting in Beijing, Sanjrani and his team and the Chinese leadership agreed that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has added an economic dimension to the already excellent bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries.

The Senate chairman said that Pakistan and China are “iron friends”, who have stood the test of time and huge changes and challenges in the region and international arena.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp