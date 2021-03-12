Sanjrani or Gillani? – Voting concludes for Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD – Voting in election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman through secret ballot has concluded.

Ninety eight members of the upper house of parliament cast their votes while Jamat e Islami’s senator Mushtaq Ahmad did not take part in the polling.

JUI-F senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was the first to cast vote after the polling began in the Senate.

Nomination papers of all the candidates vying for the slot of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate were accepted after scrutiny.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani of the ruling alliance and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the opposition parties are contesting for the seat of Chairman Senate, while for the deputy chairman slot the contest is between Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The voting process was begun after 48 senators-elect took oath earlier today.

The crucial election for top two slots of the Senate was also marred by a controversy before it started after opposition leaders spotted hidden cameras installed in the polling booth set up for senators to case their votes.

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar posted photos of the spy cameras, saying it is against the Constitution since the voting process is held through secret ballot.

Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!! pic.twitter.com/aqRGFRYFbq — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the members of the ruling PTI has claimed that the cameras were installed by the the opposition itself.

The presiding officer has ordered an inquiry into the matter.