Sanjrani lauds KSA unflinching support for Pakistan in arduous time

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his meeting with the Chairman of Shura Council of Saudi Arabia on Thursday has urged the Saudi businessmen to take advantage of the investment-friendly opportunities in Pakistan.

He stressed to further elevate the trade volume between the two countries. The environment for investment in Pakistan is safe and conducive which could benefit Saudi investors, maintained Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Chairman Senate apprised the delegation of the situation in Afghanistan and the steps been taken to get the Afghani people out of the hook. He thanked Saudi Arabia for support in convening the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“Saudi Arabia’s unflinching support for Pakistan in its difficult and testing time is commendable”, said Sadiq Sanjrani. He also extended best wishes to Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

“Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi people have heartfelt sympathy for Pakistan. Relations between the two countries had been further boosted by the exchange of delegations between the two fraternal countries”, noted Chairman Shura Council of Saudi Arabia.