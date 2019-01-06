Sanjrani grieved over death of Hakameen

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of former Senator Malik Hakameen Khan.

In a condolence message here on Saturday, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that due to death of Malik Hakameen Khan, the country has been deprived of an intellectual politician.

He said that political struggle and services of deceased for stability of democracy in the country would be remembered since long and the gap created due to his death would never be filled. —INP

