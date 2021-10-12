Sanjrani gets surprise Indian invite to Lok Sabha

Observer Report Islamabad

A thaw seems to be appearing in the stalled Pak-Indo relationship with the latest surprise invite by the Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani requesting him to attend the centenary celebrations of the Indian lower house.

Sources said on Monday that Lok Sabha Speaker Birla sent an epistle to Senate Chairman Sanjrani inviting him to visit India and attend the Lower House’s Public Accounts Committee’s centenary celebrations.

According to the draft of the invite, the Lok Sabha committee’s celebration would be held on Dec 4. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the audience.

The epistle reads that the Public Accounts Committee of Lok Sabha has been supervising public spending for the last 100 years.

It says that Mr Sanjrani’s participation in the centenary celebrations would be an honour for the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Sources revealed that the Senate chairman has started consultations regarding his participa-tion in the Indian parliament’s celebrations.